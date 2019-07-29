Black Widow Star Florence Pugh Says the Story Is Raw and Sad

Marvel Studios has finally pulled back the curtain and revealed their Phase 4 slate kicking off with Black Widow, but there’s still a lot they’re keeping secret about Scarlett Johansson’s first solo movie. While we know it’s a prequel, no one will say how this film factors into the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The movie will introduce a new character who went through the same Red Room protocol as Natasha Romanoff, bringing Yelena Belova to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the comics, she does go on to become the second Black Widow, but for now actress Florence Pugh will have the duty of debuting the newest super spy to the franchise.

Pugh spoke with Collider at San Diego Comic-Con and revealed some new details about what fans can expect from the film’s story.

“I was excited to see how bold it was and to see how raw it was and to see how sad it was. It was a script that I didn’t expect to be associated with this, and that’s part of why I got so excited,” explained Pugh. “And with Cate Shortland attached and telling the next part of Natasha’s history was only thrilling to be a part of.”

When asked if this movie will blend any genres with the superhero formula, much like many other Marvel Studios movies, Pugh only offered a slight tease while praising the director.

“Well, A, I think Cate Shortland’s vision… Everything that I’ve seen her direct is just so sensitive and raw and honest, and that is exactly what I think she’s doing with this script,” Pugh said. “It’s about these two, well, these many women and these many men as well. But Natasha’s story… people have been wanting to hear about it for a really long time, and it’s been really amazing to show these women in a natural light and in an honest way.”

Johansson herself also spoke about the upcoming film, teasing that it will be like some of the most revered genre films of the last few decades.

“It’s pretty gritty, but it’s also surprising…it’s kind of in its own genre, I think,” Johansson said to MTV News. “Some of the movies that we talked about, we talked about The Fugitive, we talked about Logan, we talked about Terminator 2.”

Black Widow premieres in theaters on May 1, 2020.