Black Widow Stars Try To Guess Who Tweets Are About

Black Widow is finally hitting theatres everywhere tomorrow night, marking the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first film release in two years. The movie's star-studded cast includes Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, and David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian. The Black Widow cast has been busy promoting the movie, and an adorable new video featuring Johansson, Pugh, and Harbour shows them guessing who fan tweets are about.

Recently, Johansson spoke with ComicBook.com about saying goodbye to the character she's played for over ten years.

"Honestly, I feel like it's always, it feels great to leave a party when it's still raging and I think that this film [Black Widow] feels very much like it's alive and fresh and powerful and I feel really pleased with it," Johansson said. "I feel really happy with the work that we've done for this decade of time and, you know, it's bittersweet to say, 'Goodbye,' but if you love something, you need to set it free!"

"In some weird, messed up, backwards way, if any person could be truly altruistic and totally weird, because nobody is obviously, but actually the act that she... Her sacrifice was a truly altruistic offering," Johansson said of Natasha's decision to earn the Soul Stone for the Avengers and spare Clint Barton's life while talking to ComicBook.com on the movie's set. "I think she really sacrifices herself, in a way, no just really out of love, for love, she saves her friend. She saves everyone, but she saves her friend. And I think that just being in that kind of head space and being able to make that decision, that selfless decision, that selfless act, is so incredibly powerful. It's amazing that she could be in that head space to do that."

Black Widow arrives in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th.