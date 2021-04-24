Captain America 4 Star Anthony Mackie Reacts to Big Marvel News After Falcon and Winter Soldier Finale

✖

It's been an exciting day for Marvel fans and for everyone who worked on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but no one is having a better day than Anthony Mackie. Warning: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Spoilers Ahead! The final episode of the Disney+ series finally saw Sam Wilson becoming Captain America. Soon after "One World, One People" was released, Marvel Studios announced that a Captain America 4 is now in the works with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's head writer, Malcolm Spellman, who signed on to pen the script with Dalan Musson. There are already rumors that Chris Evans could return as Steve Rogers, but it's safe to assume Mackie will be taking on the role of Cap in the MCU for the foreseeable future. In fact, Mackie took to Twiter today to celebrate his character becoming the new Captain America.

"What a Friday it has been... thank you to everyone who’s seen The Falcon and The Winter Soldier!

#SamWilsonIsCaptainAmerica #FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale," Mackie wrote. You can check out the post, which features a sweet behind-the-scenes photo of him as Cap, below:

What a Friday it has been... thank you to everyone who’s seen The Falcon and The Winter Soldier!#SamWilsonIsCaptainAmerica #FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale pic.twitter.com/wzSKZFnRUX — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) April 24, 2021

"Well, because the shield belongs to Steve, and you know, Sam got into this because of his relationship with Steve. Sam wasn’t waiting in the wings, hoping and waiting to become Captain America," Mackie previously explained when asked why Sam was struggling with taking up the Cap mantle. "The whole goal and idea was to save the world with Steve. So if he's Cap, that means Steve is no longer with him," Mackie added. "So, it takes the fun out of it. You know, the idea of being a superhero and being Captain America as a Black man, representing a symbol that for 500 years, has literally enslaved, downtrodden, and persecuted you people is a harsh reality to try and come to grips with."

Congrats to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's new Captain America, Anthony Mackie!

All six episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are now streaming on Disney+. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

