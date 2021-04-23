Marvel Developing Chris Evans' Steve Rogers Return and Anthony Mackie’s Captain America 4: Report

✖

Marvel Studios is developing an Anthony Mackie-starring Captain America 4 feature film and prepping a project that would see Chris Evans return to the Steve Rogers role, according to a new report. On the same day that Sam Wilson (Mackie) suited up for the first time as the all-new Captain America in Friday's series finale of Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, THR reported series creator Malcolm Spellman will co-write an as-yet-untitled Captain America 4 with series staff writer Dalan Musson. The announcement comes months after the rumored return of Steve Rogers (Evans), who was last seen handing the star-spangled shield of Captain America to Mackie's Falcon in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

According to sources close to Deadline, Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios is developing two Cap-centric projects: Spellman's Captain America 4, a feature film focused on Mackie's Sam Wilson Captain America, and the possible Evans project that would be separate. In January, Deadline reported Evans was in talks to return to Marvel in "at least one Marvel property, with the door open for a second film."

Evans' return would not be as the headlining character in a new Captain America installment, according to the January report, with sources comparing Rogers' return as a role like Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) in superhero ensemble Captain America: Civil War or the standalone Spider-Man: Homecoming, where Downey's Stark mentored a rookie Peter Parker (Tom Holland).

The longtime Marvel star refuted the report about his return in a January tweet, writing: "News to me" with a shrugging emoji. Endgame concluded with an aged and retired Rogers relinquishing the shield and mantle of Captain America before revealing Evans' character traveled back through time to live out his life with long-lost love Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).

Falcon and Winter Soldier viewers have taken note that the series, which teams Rogers' former "wingmen" Sam and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) on a global adventure, has left Rogers' fate ambiguous as of the year 2024 — six months after Endgame. Sam and Bucky have talked about Rogers mostly in the past, at one point saying "Steve is gone," but it's unclear if the former Cap died from old age or returned to the timeline where he married Peggy.

But when Feige, producer and Marvel chief creative officer, was asked about Evans' rumored return, he told Entertainment Weekly in March: "I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumor, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself."

