Captain America 4 Star Anthony Mackie Reveals What He’s Doing at the Grammys

Captain America 4 star Anthony Mackie was at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards tonight in Las Vegas and while that might not seem like the most logical place to find the Marvel star, it turns out he was there to do a little bit of homework. While on the red carpet for the event, Mackie explained that he’s there to learn the ins and outs of the music awards to get ready for his hosting gig at the upcoming CMT Awards, which will take place in Nashville on Monday, April 11th.

“We here doing some behind the scenes background work so I know how it goes at the CMTs so I know what I have to do, so I’m here watching and learning so next week is going to be on fire,” Mackie said. Mackie is set to host the CMT Awards alongside Kelsea Ballerini.

But a little bit of preparation and research for the CMT Awards isn’t the only reason Mackie is at the Grammys. On Friday, the Recording Academy announced its roster of artists, musicians, and actors that would take the stage as presenters for Sunday night’s awards and Mackie was on that list. He was joined on the list by Morbius star Jared Leto and Pose star Michaela Jae Rodriguez as well as Ballerini, Avril Lavigne, Keith Urban, Bonnie Raitt, Billy Porter, Ludacris, Dua Lipa, Lenny Kravitz, and more.

Outside of his awards ceremony duties, Mackie recently made headlines with the news that he’s building a movie studio in his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana. Last month, it was reported that the actor purchased 20 acres of land for the project. Additionally, it was reported that Mackie is also building a “STEM District” in New Orleans East, a development Mackie’s brother, Dr. Calvin Mackie spoke about.

“Anthony and I have always worked to give back to our community,” Dr. Mackie explained. “This is no different. We will be teaching students how STEM will have major roles in the operation of the various components of our development project. Our city had been through so much over the years now is the time to help our neighborhoods and our people flourish again.”

“Think of STEM as Captain America’s new indestructible, vibranium shield,” he added. “It can help tackle life’s toughest foes, like racism, poverty and discrimination. They are no match for it. STEM is the doorway to the future, the superhero providing careers, family security and neighborhood stability. The best part is students don’t have to live in a cinematic verse to experience it, just study hard, learn STEM and it can create pathways forward.”

