Captain America Actor Anthony Mackie Building New Orleans Film Studio

Anthony Mackie is bringing a movie studio to his home town of New Orleans, Louisiana. According to The Times-Picayune, the Captain America star purchased 20 acres of land to begin the project. Sources indicate that everything will be housed near I-10 Service Road and Read Boulevard. Mackie has been in contact with developers for months trying to secure this deal. East Studios LLC is the name of his production company and they’re already looking to expand. The Avengers has deep ties to the area growing up there and graduating from the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts. Mackie also has his upcoming directorial debut and moved into the production side of things with Outside the Wire for Netflix and The Banker. So, now all that’s left is to see what gets made down in New Orleans.

In addition to these entertainment plans, Mackie is also building a “STEM District” in New Orleans East. AS a part of Bayou Phoenix LLC’s $100 million development project that makes use of the former site of Six Flags and Jazzland. There will be a STEM education center along with a hotel, water park, amusement park, sports complex and distribution center. It’s a nice gesture for his hometown. But, also could end up changing the lives of the kids who are growing up in the area. His brother Dr. Calvin Mackie talked about the development.

“Anthony and I have always worked to give back to our community,” Dr. Mackie explained. “This is no different. We will be teaching students how STEM will have major roles in the operation of the various components of our development project. Our city had been through so much over the years now is the time to help our neighborhoods and our people flourish again.”

“Think of STEM as Captain America’s new indestructible, vibranium shield,” he added. “It can help tackle life’s toughest foes, like racism, poverty and discrimination. They are no match for it. STEM is the doorway to the future, the superhero providing careers, family security and neighborhood stability. The best part is students don’t have to live in a cinematic verse to experience it, just study hard, learn STEM and it can create pathways forward.”

