Morbius Star Jared Leto Presenting at the Grammy Awards

News arrived on Sunday morning that Sony’s latest Marvel effort, Morbius, is the biggest film in North America this weekend. Despite being panned by critics, Morbius took home nearly $40 million at the box office this weekend. On the heels of the news, star Jared Leto is taking the stage in Los Angeles to present at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The musician-turned-actor is looking to lead the box office and the conversation as the weekend comes to a close.

Leto was interviewed on the red carpet ahead of the Grammys Sunday evening. Having been a veteran of the awards show (leading the band 30 Seconds to Mars), Leto said that it’s always a joy to experience the Grammys.

Videos by ComicBook.com

🌟 @JaredLeto is used to performing on stages around the world, but tonight he’s presenting on the #GRAMMYs stage! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/U4J1E4sZ3a — CBS (@CBS) April 3, 2022

“It feels great. I’ve been a couple of times before and it’s always as special.,” Leto said of attending the Grammys. “Celebrating music and musicians, the other half of my life has been spent on stages with 30 Seconds to Mars. It’s a beautiful thing to celebrate other artists, be a fan, and I’m happy to be here.”

Lately, Leto has been making headlines for his acting instead of his music. His latest big screen role comes as Marvel’s living vampire in Morbius, which finally hit theaters this weekend after years of delays. Ahead of the film’s debut, Leto opened up to ComicBook.com about what drew him to the character in the first place.

“It’s harder and harder to find a character that hasn’t been portrayed before,” Leto explained. “And the fact that this character is coming to screens for the very first time April 1st, I’m incredibly excited about that. And the other thing that I loved is that you have this transformative performance inside of this big Marvel movie and that there were kind of three characters in one here, it was perfectly suited for me and what I’m interested in.”

What have you thought of Leto’s acting career to this point? Will you be tuning in to see him present at the Grammys? Let us know in the comments!