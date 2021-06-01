Captain America 4 Villain Rumor: Is Red Skull's Daughter Sin Coming to the MCU?

✖

Sin, the daughter of The Red Skull, is rumored to be making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. The character, who first appeared during J.M. DeMatteis and Ron Frenz's time on Captain America in the 1980s, is named Sinthia Schmidt, and has a healthy disdain for her father, but doesn't use that as an excuse to be a hero, but rather to try and one-up him on the villain scale as an ally of Crossbones and HYDRA. The idea that she might pop up in the MCU makes some sense, given that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier established our next-generation Captain America.

According to That Hashtag Show, Sin will serve as the next-generation villain in a film that will not only see Anthony Mackie as the latest Captain America, but also Emily Van Camp as Sharon Carter, the niece of Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). Viewed through that lens, it makes some sense that the whole movie could be a generational continuation of Captain America: The First Avenger.

THS has little in the way of details or evidence, but the show has a better batting average than most when it comes to sussing out which rumors are nonsense before reporting them.

Hugo Weaving, who played The Red Skull in Captain America: The First Avenger, but he never returned in follow-up films. The character was next seen in Vormir, guarding the Soul Stone, in Avengers: Infinity War -- but in that film, he was played by Ross Marquand of The Walking Dead fame.

In a 2020 interview, Weaving told Time Out why he didn’t return to the role in the Avengers films, claiming that Marvel Studios tried to hedge on the agreement established when he first signed on to play the villain.

"Oh, yeah. I loved playing that character Red Skull – it was a lot of fun," Weaving said at the time. "We were all obliged to sign up for three pictures: I was thinking [Red Skull] probably wouldn’t come back in Captain America but he may well come back as a villain in The Avengers. By then, they’d pushed back on the contracts that we agreed on and so the money they offered me for The Avengers was much less than I got for the very first one, and this was for two films. And the promise when we first signed the contracts was that the money would grow each time. They said: It’s just a voice job, it’s not a big deal. I actually found negotiating with them through my agent impossible. And I didn’t really wanna do it that much. But I would have done it."

