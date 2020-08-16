Chris Evans Reveals the Biggest Challenge of Dog Dodger’s Recovery

✖

Chris Evans was recently interviewed by 3rd Hour of Today, where he talked about his new political website, A Starting Point. During the chat, Evans was also asked about his dog Dodger's recent hip surgery. Evans has been sharing updates about Dodger's status, sharing that the pup was in recovery and "enjoying some well-deserved pain meds." While speaking with 3rd Hour of Today, he revealed the most challenging part of his best pal's post-surgery life.

"He’s doing too well," Evans revealed. "There’s supposed to be a six-week recovery. After one week, he was ready to go, flying around the house and that’s been the biggest challenge; trying to get him to stay calm and not overexert himself. But the doctor did a phenomenal job and he’s recovering incredibly quickly and, yeah, hopefully in the next couple weeks he’ll be flying around like he did five/six years ago." You can watch the full interview in the tweet below:

.@ChrisEvans joins us to talk about his mission to get people more involved with politics through his organization @ASP, a website that features videos from elected officials on both sides of the political aisle as they discuss issues in short and digestible videos. pic.twitter.com/UW1KSglDA4 — 3rd Hour of TODAY (@3rdHourTODAY) August 14, 2020

There's been tons of fun Dodger content online over the last couple of years. Evans previously posted a heartwarming photo of himself with Dodger on Valentine’s Day, and their beautiful reunion video went viral back in 2017. Being cute isn’t Dodger's only talent: he can also sing! Not too long ago, Evans also shared a look at Dodger in the famous Knives Out sweater.

As for Evans' recent site launch, the website aims to be an entirely bipartisan source that provides accurate political facts without any sort of opinions. While the actor is vocal about his political beliefs on social media, he and the staff of the new site are making every effort to remove opinions when providing information.

"It's not that I'm specifically drawn to politics. It's just when you look around, you try to figure out how can you help," Evans explained to PEOPLE. "You have to use your platform to do more than just retweet things," he added.

"If the only thing we achieve is political engagement from an otherwise apathetic voter, then we've done our job," Evans explained. "Success looks like more people voting."

Avengers: Endgame and more Chris Evans led Marvel films are currently available to stream on Disney+.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.