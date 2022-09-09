Captain America: New World Order Reveals Updated Logo





Captain America: New World Order has a brand new logo after a reveal at D23 Expo. During a sizzle reel for the Marvel Studios properties, Sam Wilson's next adventure got some fancy new graphics (via @MsMarvelNews). All of this comes on the heels of New World Order's big announcement at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year. Captain America 4 had been reportedly in the works since The Falcon and The Winter Soldier wrapped up. But, Marvel fans had been waiting for an update since then. Now, there's a brand new logo and a May 2024 release date. Marvel also recently confirmed that Julius Onah would be the man behind the camera for the big Phase 5 movie. Not a ton is known about what the movie will entail. In fact, fans haven't seen Wilson's Captain America on-screen since the conclusion of the Disney+ series. As the months go on, it seems like a safe bet that he'll be a bigger presence in Phase 5 and the road to Secret Wars. Check out the new logo down below:

Comicbook.com's Phase Zero podcast had a chance to speak with the movie's producer Nate Moore about what Sam Wilson would be facing in New World Order. Well, he says it's going to be a bit like Rocky. The new Captain America is an underdog in this new world he finds himself in after Avengers: Endgame. It's going to be up to him to face whatever threats without the Super Soldier Serum.

"I think, he's not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing," Moore told the hosts. "Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He's going to be the underdog in any situation. He's not a super soldier. He's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, 'I'm new Captain America.' What happens next? I think is fascinating because he's a guy. He's a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy. So, we're going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything. What makes somebody Captain America? I'm going to argue it's not being a super soldier. And I think we're going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson."

In a conversation with Yahoo Entertainment, Sebastian Stan also likened his friend's next Marvel adventure to Rocky. It's going to be an underdog story for sure. "But I'm very excited for that movie and I think he's going to be great," Stan explained. "He's going to add a whole different feel to that idea. It kind of reminds me a little bit of Rocky, in some ways."

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled to release May 3, 2024.

