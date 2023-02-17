Captain Marvel Meets the MCU's New Captain America in Avengers: Quantum Encounter Footage

Several members of the Avengers, including Captain Marvel and the new Captain America, team up in the first footage from the Disney Wish cruise ship. The new ship in the Disney Cruise Lines features an attraction called Avengers: Quantum Encounter, where passengers play "an interactive role in an action-packed Avengers mission that unfolds around them" involving Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Some of the first footage captured from Disney Wish shows Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Anthony Mackie's Captain Americainteracting with each other, along with action scenes starring Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly's Wasp, and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel.

The first video finds Captain Marvel and Captain America in what looks like moments after a battle. Sam tells Carol Danvers how she could have let things play out a little longer in order to give the guests a better show. Instead, Captain Marvel counters that the guests are probably ready for dessert. Sam thanks Carol for the assist before she has to head off to space for another mission.

The Wasp kicking ass (and looking cool doing it) during the events of Avengers: Quantum Encounter 🤩 pic.twitter.com/YjQ0LtbUeu — Ant-Man News 🐜 (@AntManNews) June 29, 2022

¡Video del 'AVENGERS QUANTUM EXPERIENCE' con Captain Marvel, Capitán América y Ms.Marvel juntos! pic.twitter.com/WFx4JYhPTr — 𐋀 QuidVacuo 𐋀 #MsMarvel #ThorLoveAndThunder (@QuidVacuo_) June 29, 2022

Video #2 is Ms. Marvel, Wasp, and Captain America in action against a fleet of robots – possible Ultron drones. Wasp leaps off Cap's shield in slow-motion, and Ms. Marvel fangirls out over teaming with her favorite heroes. Finally, the third video shows Ms. Marvel putting her new powers to good use. Captain America then soars into the melee, deflecting energy blasts with his shield and bouncing it off his enemies. Ant-Man and Wasp appear at the end before they also offer some help.

The description for the Avengers: Quantum Encounter experience reads: "Join Ant-Man and the Wasp during 'Avengers: Quantum Encounter'—a demonstration of powerful Super Hero technologies. Leap into your own heroic role using an interactive Quantum Core at your table to shrink and grow objects at the push of a button as you take part in an action-packed Avengers mission that unfolds around you. All the while, enjoy a worldly menu inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring a range of delicacies from classic all-American fare to rich African flavors."