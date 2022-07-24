Captain America: New World Order Officially Announced by Marvel Studios

Captain America: New World Order has finally been revealed to the world. San Diego Comic-Con 2022 was poised to be full of surprises, and there were suspicions that Sam Wilson's Captain America would be getting some of the spotlight. Kevin Feige strolled into Hall H to deliver some other massive news about the Marvel Cinematic universe. But, there are big things in store for Anthony Mackie's star spangled hero. Captain America 4 had been reported on for months now. A director was revealed just recently. Julius Onah is set to helm the MCU adventure with Sam Wilson. He's best known for The Cloverfield Paradox. Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson are both tasked with writing the film. Both of them were on-hand for Wilson's last appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

At the moment, plot details are still murky. But, around Comic-Con, posters of Captain America are lurking. Sharon Carter, now out of the shadows as The Power Broker has her comics-accurate white suit and things are going to be dangerous for Sam Wilson. Even with Chris Evans being asked about a return constantly, he reiterates that Anthony Mackie is the one holding the shield now. So, the story could be anything. Good bets for adaptation could be Nick Spencer's Captain America run and Secret Empire. With a name like New World Order, it would be easy to see elements of Ta-Nehisi Coates take on the character eke in too.

Marvel VP of Production and Development Nate Moore stopped by Comicbook.com's Phase Zero podcast to talk about the upcoming movie. He thinks that there are some real differences between this Captain America and what came before. Sam Wilson is going to be in for a fight.

"I think, [Sam's] not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing," Moore began. "Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He's going to be the underdog in any situation. He's not a super soldier. He's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, 'I'm new Captain America.' What happens next?"

"I think is fascinating because he's a guy. He's a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy," he added. "So, we're going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything. What makes somebody Captain America? I'm going to argue it's not being a super soldier. And I think we're going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson."

