Captain America Writers Reveal Marvel Had A Lot Of Jake Gyllenhaal Concept Art Made

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of Captain America: The First Avenger, the writers of the film, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed some interesting new tidbits about the making of the film that introduced us to Chris Evans' take on the Super Soldier, including concept art that was created focusing on none other than Jake Gyllenhaal wielding the shield. Though Gyllenhaal would eventually get a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Spider-Man antagonist, Mysterio, it's interesting to think of how different the Avengers would have been had he scored the role of their leader.

Jake Gyllenhaal's Quentin Beck seemingly died at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, while releasing a video that reveals Peter Parker's secret identity to the world, making the world much more difficult for your friendly neighborhood wall-crawler. While we aren't sure if Beck will be making a comeback for the upcoming third movie featuring the Web-Head, it definitely would make sense for the Master of Illusion to have faked his own death and plot his revenge in secret. Gyllenhaal wasn't the only prospective actor who might have filled the shoes of Captain America, with the likes of Wyatt Russell and John Krasinski also trying out for the role originally.

Yahoo Entertainment's Kevin Polowy shared this brief clip wherein the writers of the First Avenger shared the fact that the early concept art for Captain America featured Jake Gyllenhaal holding the shield to help the producers of the film get a better idea of what Marvel's Super Soldier would look like on film:

Markus & McFeely also recalled the early concept art being “a lot of Jake Gyllenhaal-as-Cap pictures.” They also watched Sebastian Stan audition for Cap: “He carried some of what he carried into Bucky, which then carried into Winter Soldier, which is he has a darkness to him." pic.twitter.com/eGxi8bIPpK — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) July 22, 2021

Currently, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Steve Rogers hung up the shield following the events of Avengers: Endgame, with Sam Wilson, aka The Falcon, becoming the new Captain America. With a new movie focusing on Sam wielding the shield reportedly in the works, Cap has a bright future on both the small and big screens it would seem.

Could you wrap your mind around Gyllenhaal as Captain America? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the MCU.