Marvel Fans Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Release of Captain America: The First Avenger
Believe it or not, but ten years have already passed since Captain America: The First Avenger first premiered, introducing Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) to the masses via the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since then, Evans has appeared as the beloved Avenger in nearly a dozen other Marvel Studios properties, becoming a prominent member of the franchise.
As one might expect on such a milestone, fans are celebrating around the web by sharing their favorite parts of the film, or their tributes to the movie. We've gathered some of the best, which you can see below.
Now that Rogers officially lived a full life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) thanks to the events of Avengers: Endgame, both Evans and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige insist the actor is done with the role despite reports suggesting otherwise.
"I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumor, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself," Feige said in an interview earlier this year.
Most Memorable
10 years since captain america: the first avenger was released. a little throwback to one of steve's memorable scenes in mcu. pic.twitter.com/l9WWxZEq9T— comfort for chris stans (@safeforchris) July 19, 2021
Tears
10 years ago today, captain america: the first avenger was released. chris evans gave us steve rogers 🥺 pic.twitter.com/zCHg4QqSWo— maddie (@evansouvenir) July 19, 2021
Most Underrated
I feel like Captain America: The First Avenger is the most underrated movie in the MCU.
Like Wonder Woman, it’s got a vividly nostalgic aesthetic that serves as a great backdrop for Steve Rogers’ compelling origin story. The score is also phenomenal.
It deserves more love! pic.twitter.com/i7WgXXyaD8— Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) July 19, 2021
Seb Knows
Sebastian Stan posted to his IG story celebrating the 10 year anniversary of the release of Captain America: The First Avenger and 10 years of Bucky Barnes in the MCU. #10yearsofBucky pic.twitter.com/NOyc29sNrO— The Falcon and the Winter Soldier News (@falconsoldierTV) July 19, 2021
Icons
10 Years ago today Captain America: The First Avenger came out and we were introduced to these two icons ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/xKi2bX0AnL— Shelly 🖤🧡 (@shellyannerie) July 19, 2021
Nothing Can Compare
10 years ago steve rogers and bucky barnes were brought to life in the mcu, in captain america the first avenger. it’s been a wild time, full of laughter, friendship,love,heartache,honesty, growth and sacrifice. nothing can compare to these incredible characters and their stories pic.twitter.com/kuKiovGQ8f— hurt/comfort for stevebuckies (@safestevebucky) July 19, 2021
Can't Believe
cant believe it’s already been ten years since steve rogers showed up in the first avenger pic.twitter.com/vXBMI5O7VA— zach (@civiiswar) July 19, 2021
Captain America: The First Avenger is streaming on Disney+.
Where would you rank The First Avenger in your MCU rankings? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!
