Marvel Fans Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Release of Captain America: The First Avenger

By Adam Barnhardt

Believe it or not, but ten years have already passed since Captain America: The First Avenger first premiered, introducing Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) to the masses via the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since then, Evans has appeared as the beloved Avenger in nearly a dozen other Marvel Studios properties, becoming a prominent member of the franchise.

As one might expect on such a milestone, fans are celebrating around the web by sharing their favorite parts of the film, or their tributes to the movie. We've gathered some of the best, which you can see below.

Now that Rogers officially lived a full life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) thanks to the events of Avengers: Endgame, both Evans and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige insist the actor is done with the role despite reports suggesting otherwise.

"I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumor, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself," Feige said in an interview earlier this year.

Captain America: The First Avenger is streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Where would you rank The First Avenger in your MCU rankings? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

