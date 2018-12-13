Artgerm Reveals Stunning ‘Captain Marvel’ Exclusive Covers

Captain Marvel is set to enter new territory when the series relaunches in January, and it looks like the series’ debut issue will come with some gorgeous variant covers.

Stanley “Artgerm” Lau recently shared a look at his variant covers for Captain Marvel #1, which feature Carol Danvers standing in a cosmic background, as well as a second variant of her wearing her helmet and going “binary”. You can check them out below.

Lau also released pre-order information for the variant covers, which you can find in the tweet below.

Pre-sale of my Artgerm exclusive variants goes live on Sunday December 16 at 6pm est at //t.co/cTxiZMaIkP so don’t miss out! pic.twitter.com/yfaYzBvZij — Stanley Artgerm™ Lau (@Artgerm) December 13, 2018

These are just the latest Captain Marvel covers to catch the eyes of fans, with Adam Hughes also contributing a variant cover for issue #1.

In the new relaunch, Carol Danvers will be returning to Earth, specifically New York City, after extended time in space on the Alpha Flight space station. The series is being written by Kelly Thompson with art by Carmen Carnero, and Thompson is trying to find a balance between suiting new fans who will see the upcoming movie and longtime fans of the character from the comics.

“You really want her to be accessible to new and younger audiences who are going to see the movie, fall in love and want to seek out other Captain Marvel stories,” Thompson told the New York Times. “But you really want to respect the fans who have loved the character for decades. I think there’s a razor’s edge there.”

Part of that process is to bring back in Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman, who has been Carol’s best friend in the comics, as well as introduce Tony Stark back into the mix, which has already started to happen in books like Avengers and The Life of Captain Marvel. There will also be a new romantic interest, as Thompson teased “There will definitely be some romance and it may be someone we all know and have seen before in Marvel Comics.”

You can find the official description for Captain Marvel #1 below.

“ALL THE STARS ALIGN AS KELLY THOMPSON AND CARMEN CARNERO TAKE ON MARVEL’S PREMIER FEMALE SUPER HERO! As Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers has spent months in space protecting Earth from alien threats big and small, but now it’s time for Earth’s mightiest hero to come home. New York City has never looked so good. But every re-entry comes with the unexpected, and Carol is about to hit a whole lot of unexpected. It’s a fresh start and an oversized, star-studded welcome home for a hero who’s been punching the glass ceiling since the 1970s — and just in time for the first female-led film from Marvel Studios! The next 50 years of Captain Marvel starts here!”

Captain Marvel #1 hits comic stores on January 9th, 2019.