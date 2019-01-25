‘Captain Marvel’: New Image Reveals Carol And Maria’s Reunion

Carol Danvers and Maria Rambeau are inseparable before Carol ends up with the Kree, and a new Captain Marvel image gives us a glimpse at their long-awaited reunion.

A new Captain Marvel image has been released in Empire that shows Brie Larson‘s Carol Danvers reunited with her best friend Maria Rambeau, played by Lashana Lynch. This looks to take place after Carol returns to Earth since Larson is wearing the Nine Inch Nails shirt she wears after Fury gives her the S.H.I.E.L.D. hat, but another clue is that the box of files on the table is the same one she can be seen going through after Fury leads her to a S.H.I.E.L.D base.

Maria seems to be taking things in stride, though she does appear a little shell shocked. To be fair, if your friend who you thought was dead came back with powers and stories involving the Kree and the Skrulls how would you take it? Lynch recently described during the Captain Marvel set visit how Maria reacts to the news of Carol’s return to the living, and it starts with some sarcasm.

“Sarcastically,” Lynch said. “Sure. Okay. So I’m just meant to be, it’s just meant to be okay and just normal to me? Okay, sure. That is how she reacts. Like, I’m just frozen in time because the last memory I have of you is so fond and so normal and so graceful, that now you have a different like shell of strength that is great, but you need to also remember that you’re a human being, but I don’t quite know how to do that for you yet. So yeah, very sarcastically, mostly, but also takes to it very quickly. And one thing that Carol needs that Maria gives her is understanding. I can’t empathize with the fact that you have power, because I can’t. That was definitely Spider-Man. I can’t just do whatever she does, but I know what it feels like to feel lost, and trying to regain yourself after having a child, and feeling like I’ve lost a part of myself but gained another part of myself. I’m trying to find that balance in my mind. So she just uses the different parts of her life to understand where she’s coming from.”

Yeah, we totally get it. Also, and this is probably not the case, but that image of Maria’s shirt underneath her jacket is red and yellow. While it’s doubtful that the shirt is actually a Spider-Woman nod, it does kind of look like it at a glance right? Yeah yeah, I know, I’m a nerd.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.