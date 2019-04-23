Captain Marvel Fan Brings New Comic Costume To Life In This Awesome Cosplay

Carol Danvers finds herself in a dystopian version of New York in the current Captain Marvel series and ends up leading a group of ragtag heroes against the Nuclear Man and his army. The series has been fantastic so far, and along with the alternate version of the city, our heroes also got some costume redesigns to go with the setting, including Carol. While her modern Captain Marvel suit has become beloved, this new design has already become a hit with fans. While it’s probably temporary, the Cosplay community is readily embracing it, including this awesome cosplay of the suit from MissKatCakes.

MissKatCakes (who also goes by Kat) put together a stellar recreation of the suit from the comics, including all the leather straps, scrapped together armor, face markings, and the cape-like sash. She posted some photos of the finished product on Instagram but also revealed this suit took quite a bit of work to make happen, though the results seem very much worth it. She also thanked both of her photographers for their fantastic shots of the suit, which included photos from Eurobeat Kasumi ebk and DaddyPopCulturePhotos.

“Captain Marvel edition! ✨ Unexpectedly long post below! 😘 This costume was a struggle to make completely accurately, as you can see from the differences in the cover art when you swipe left. I ended up taking some of my favorite elements from each and making some executive decisions as well.

For example: the skirt! I felt like a hip wrap wouldn’t lay straight as I moved and would need to be pulled down a lot, it would show an awkward amount of butt, and it would have a harder time concealing a waist zipper (essential for a bodysuit with top pieces that can’t be removed easily) so I decided to make it into a short skirt. I ended up having a last minute disaster with the waist zipper while finishing the costume, so I was glad for the extra coverage. 😂 I used the same fabric from the legwarmers to better unify the fabrics used in this design.

The armour was a bit tough to make a call on as well! I went for simple shapes, and chose to unify all of the shaped metal pieces (pauldrons, kneepads, shoe armour) as bronze and kept the waist buckles silver to work better with the black straps and match the silver buckles on the skirt belts.

As mentioned before, I also added the waist cincher to keep the belts looking tidy and separate, and to give me a bit more of a waist even with the belt layer. (I loved this, it kept my posture so great all day even though I couldn’t lean over.) I’m never all that fussed about 100% accuracy. As a small cosplayer who isn’t super skinny, it’s more important to me that the costume fits my body, doesn’t require endless pulling and fidgeting all day, and looks good as an overall bigger picture. I’m really happy with how this costume turned out! ☺️”

You can check out the marvelous cosplay in the photos above. You can find more of MissKatCakes on Instagram. You can find Eurobeat Kasumi ebk on Instagram, and you can find DaddyPopCulture on Instagram and Facebook.

Captain Marvel #4 is written by Kelly Thompson and drawn by Carmen Carnero and you can check out the official description below.

“THE KNOCK-DOWN, DRAG-OUT FIGHT YOU CAN’T MISS! Nuclear Man reveals his secret weapon: The X-Man ROGUE! It’s been years since Rogue stole Carol’s powers and memories in a fight that changed Carol forever. Though Carol and Rogue have become somewhat uneasy allies in the years since, a wound like that never fully heals. And now, isolated from her allies and facing her worst nightmare, how far will Carol go to stop history from repeating itself?”

Captain Marvel #4 is in stores now, and you can check out our full review of the issue right here. Make sure to let us know what you think of the cosplay in the comments and you can always hit me up @MattMuellerCB on Twitter for all things Captain Marvel!

