‘Captain Marvel’ Fan Points Out Surprising Connection Between Brie Larson and ‘The Umbrella Academy’

Could Captain Marvel star Brie Larson have gotten her powers as a result of the events of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy?

…Wait, what?

Fan-art favorite Bosslogic pointed out that Larson, whose Captain Marvel is the #1 movie in the world and has already grossed almost $500 million globally in four days, happens to have coincidentally (?!) been born on the same day that the superhuman characters in The Umbrella Academy were all born.

You can check out the post below.

In The Umbrella Academy, “forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. But not everything went according to plan. In their teenage years, the family fractured and the team disbanded. Now, the six surviving thirty-something members reunite upon the news of Hargreeves’ passing. Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five work together to solve a mystery surrounding their father’s death. But the estranged family once again begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.”

Umbrella comics writer and My Chemical Romance standout Gerard Way helped develop the series, which is based on the series of comics from Dark Horse Comics, published over the last decade-plus. Way collaborates on the series with collaborator Gabriel Ba.

The story will reportedly take place over the course of eight graphic novels, which will be serialized as monthly comics ahead of their full publication.

Of the eight, Dark Horse Comics has published two in full. The first, The Umbrella Academy: Apocalypse Suite, debuted beginning in 2007 and ending in 2008. The sequel, The Umbrella Academy: Dallas, followed in 2008 through 2009.

There was a decade-long hiatus after the conclusion of Dallas. The third graphic novel, The Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion, began serialization in 2018 and continues into 2019. Work is reportedly already underway on the fourth Umbrella Academy series.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now.

The Umbrella Academy is available on Netflix.

