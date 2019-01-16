‘Captain Marvel’: Gemma Chan on If Minn-Erva Will Become the Villain From the Comics

Fans are excited to see Minn-Erva make her MCU debut in Captain Marvel, especially if she starts her journey to becoming one of Carol’s deadliest enemies.

In the movie, Minn-Erva is a part of the Kree Starforce, an elite group of soldiers that includes Carol Danvers and Jude Law’s mystery character (thought to be Yon-Rogg. ComicBook.com was on hand at the Captain Marvel set visit, where Gemma Chan was asked how close her take on the character was to the comic version.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I would say it’s a little bit of a – they’ve definitely taken it in their own direction in terms of their imagining of this team,” Chan said. “There are elements of her there, but I would say it’s a little bit different.”

Chan teases that some changes have been made from the comics, but when asked if we were going to see any hints of the antagonist relationship she shares with Carol in the comics, Chan did tease the seeds of something.

“That’s a good question. I think it’s definitely a developing relationship,” Chan said. I’ll say that, yeah.”

She couldn’t reveal too much, but she did tease that there are several moments that will help define her take on Minn-Erva. “Probably can’t say without giving too much away, yeah. I think the whole – well, yeah, there are several moments I think, yeah.”

Minn-Erva first surfaced in Captain Marvel #50 and was actually seeking to obtain the secret to Mar-Vel’s genetic code for the Kree. That mission ended up unsuccessful, and she ultimately she ended up being stranded on Earth for some time. Later she would gain abilities through the same means that Carol Danvers did (the Psyche-Magnetron) and also donned a costume similar to Carol’s original Ms. Marvel suit.

In the years that followed she would gain even more abilities thanks to self-experimentation and is one of Carol’s deadliest enemies due to her unflinchingness to destroy anyone in her way. Whether we’ll see some of this in the film’s characterization remains to be seen, but seeds could easily be planted to make her the big villain of the impending Captain Marvel sequel.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel lands in theaters on March 8th.