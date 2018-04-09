‘Captain Marvel’: Lashana Lynch Spotted in New Set Photos

Photos from the set of Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel movie has offered fans their first glimpse at Lashana Lynch in character.

The photos show Lynch as her so far unidentified character in an outfit that seems to fit in with Carol’s Danvers’ Guns N’ Roses look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below.

Brie Larson and Lashana Lynch on the #CaptainMarvel set ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/TNMd4zIe1r — Nerdy PoC (@nerdypoc) March 29, 2018

The similar outfits suggest that Danvers and Lynch’s character may have known each other before Danvers’ transformation into Captain Marvel. That the two are friends may suggest that Lynch is playing Monica Rambeau, another hero who was once Captain Marvel in the Marvel Comics universe.

Captain Marvel officially began filming in March. The announcement came with the surprising reveal that several unexpected actors were returning for the period piece set in the earlier days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Lee Pace as Ronan, Djimon Hounsou as Korath, and Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson.

Brie Larson was cast in the role of Carol Danvers in 2016. The Marvel Comics character was created by Roy Thomas and Gene Colan and first debuted in 1968. Danvers was originally an air force pilot, but an encounter with Kree technology fused her DNA with the DNA of the alien species. Danvers became the hero called Ms. Marvel. She went through a series of other superhero personas before finally taking on the mantle of her mentor Mar-Vell by becoming Captain Marvel.

That mentor, Mar-Vell, will be played by Jude Law in the film. Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Nick Fury. Gemma Chan has been cast as Doctor Minerva, a Kree Geneticist and one of Captain Marvel’s comic book foes.

Ben Mendelsohn and Robert Kazinsky have both been cast in undisclosed roles in the film.

Captain Marvel is being directed by Ann Bolen and Ryan Fleck from a script by Nicole Perlman & Megan LeFauve. Set in the ’90s, the film is inspired by the classic Avengers story “The Kree-Skrull War” and will introduce the shape-shifting alien Skrull race to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8, 2019.

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.