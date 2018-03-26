Two ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Stars Confirmed For ‘Captain Marvel’

Guardians of the Galaxy stars Lee Pace and Djimon Hounsou, who played radical Kree Ronan the Accuser and Kree mercenary Korath the Pursuer, respectively, will make their return in Marvel Studios’ upcoming space-centric Captain Marvel, Disney announced Monday.

The story follows Carol Danvers (Academy Award winner Brie Larson) as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Pace and Hounsou made their Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, where both characters were ultimately killed off.

Ronan and Korath were both of the Kree race and served under warlord Thanos (Josh Brolin), who sought to acquire the Orb containing the Power Stone — one of six Infinity Stones coveted by the Mad Titan — which he’ll use to menace the entire universe in Avengers: Infinity War, out April 27.

Also making returns are Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. leading man Clark Gregg, marking Phil Coulson’s first reappearance in a Marvel Studios movie since 2012’s The Avengers, and Samuel L. Jackson, whose eye patch-sporting super-spy Nick Fury was last seen in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Captain Marvel will also introduce franchise newcomers Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One), Gemma Chan (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), McKenna Grace (Gifted), and Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) as Walter Lawson, a.k.a. Mar-Vell.

Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel began production Monday under directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Mississippi Grind), who direct from a script by Meg LeFauve (Inside Out), Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy), Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider), Liz Flahive & Carly Mensch (Glow), and Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck.

Captain Marvel opens March 6, 2019.