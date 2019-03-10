‘Captain Marvel’ Pushes Marvel Cinematic Universe Closer to $18 Billion Combined Box Office Total

Captain Marvel is helping the Marvel Cinematic Universe soar ever higher at the box office.

Captain Marvel is set for a $455 million global opening weekend, the biggest global opening ever for a female-led movie. That’s also the second-largest global opening ever for a Marvel Studios film, behind only last year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Captain Marvel‘s opening weekend total brings the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s combined box office gross after 31 movies to $17.98 billion. With Captain Marvel‘s entire theatrical run ahead of it, not to mention the openings of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, it won’t be long before the Marvel Studios hits that $18 billion.

Captain Marvel is on track to open with $153 million domestic. That makes it the seventh-largest domestic opening weekend for a Marvel Studios movie, coming in above Guardians of the Galaxy and below Iron Man 3. It is also the second-highest domestic opening weekend for a solo Marvel Cinematic Universe character debut, behind only last year’s Black Panther.

Captain Marvel is the first Marvel Studios film headlined by a female hero. This has drawn some comparisons to Black Panther, which was Marvel Studio’s first film led by a black hero. During a visit to the Captain Marvel set, Brie Larson discussed those comparisons and high expectations.

“I don’t know how it’s any different. To be honest, I don’t want it to feel different,” Larson explained. “I’m kind of over the ‘First female blah blah blah,’ and ‘Wow, maybe women can actually do the same things that dudes can do – what a crazy concept!’ I feel like the more we talk about it, the more we perpetuate the myth that it’s an impossible task. No, if it wasn’t like that before, it’s because it was wrong. That was just wrong. Now we’re just doing what’s natural.

“It’ll be what it is, and I think there’s gonna be lot there for people to digest and feel,” she continued. “And hopefully it’ll be the movie that you want to revisit again and again, and as life goes on, it’ll have more to it. I just want to make art that lasts. I want to make art that you grow with. That’s all.”

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

