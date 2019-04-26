Captain Marvel Gets a New Look in Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame fans got a chance to see Captain Marvel once more in Avengers: Endgame, something set up in the post-credits scene of Captain Marvel. Despite some straightened hair she looked much like fans remembered her in her previous solo movie, but later some things happen that shake things up, and longtime fans of the character are going to absolutely love it.

Spoilers incoming for Avengers: Endgame, so if you haven’t seen the movie yet you’ve been warned. Seriously, last warning, so don’t say I didn’t warn you.

As we learn earlier on in the movie, Thanos used the Infinity Gauntlet once more, allowing the Avengers to track the energy to his location. It’s revealed though that the energy wave was caused by Thanos using the Gauntlet to destroy the Infinity Stones, thus making it impossible to undo what Thanos did in Infinity War.

Things flashforward 5 years later, and we see Black Widow running operations at Avengers HQ. She’s speaking to several agents across the globe, including Rocket, Okoye, War Machine, and Captain Marvel, but when we see her here we see she has the short hair look from the comics.

Carol Danvers had longer hair during her Ms. Marvel days, but after she took on the mantle of Captain Marvel she adopted a shorter hairstyle, and it’s become her iconic look over the years. Being that this takes place in the present, there’s a chance that she will have longer hair again in the Captain Marvel sequel if that movie takes place in the past.

The question now is what do you do with that sequel? Do you head forward in time and pick up after Endgame or do you head back to the past so we can see more of what happens in the Skrull and Kree conflict and her role in it? You could also do a mix of both, and either way, we would love to see her rock that iconic short hair look.

Thing is, regardless of her hairstyle, we can’t wait to see the boss of space back in action.

You can find the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.