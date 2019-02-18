‘Captain Marvel’: First Reactions Coming Tomorrow

The first reactions to Captain Marvel will arrive on social media on Tuesday.

Disney and Marvel Studios will be offering up the first screenings of Captain Marvel this week. The first reactions to the film have been set to 9:30pm PT on Tuesday, February 19. Full reviews for the film are scheduled to be released in early March.

Sharing reactions means members of the press and guests invited to the early screening of the upcoming film are permitted to share initial thoughts and impressions of the movie. As instructed by the studio, any spoilers, plot details, surprises, or plot twists are to remain unspoken as a means to offer the general movie-going audience the same experience while seeing the movie for the first time. Critics are also barred from officially rating the film or offering up a full review until the full review embargo lifts.

So, either plan to be awake or set an alarm to catch all of the first reactions to Captain Marvel on Tuesday night!

The reactions will be aplenty as several members of the press have indicated their attendance of a screening on Tuesday night. ComicBook.com will have the various reactions compiled into one place for easy viewing, so be sure to follow the ComicBook.com/Marvel page.

In the mean time, fans can look forward to a special look at Captain Marvel surfacing on ABC on Monday night.

“I think the way the film opens is much different than an origin movie, and because she is a heroine that you haven’t seen before, we’re able to tell this story structurally in a way that will feel unexpected and hopefully will keep audiences off balance,” producer Nate Moore (Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther) previewed of Captain Marvel, which acts in part as prequel of sorts for Avengers: Endgame. Brie Larson’s heroine will be featured in the upcoming ensemble film and may ultimately play a key role in thwarting the Mad Titan Thanos, once and for all.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th. Other upcoming Marvel films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.