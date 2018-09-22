‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer Gets An Animated Version

Now that you’ve watched the Captain Marvel trailer 38 times you can see it in a whole new way with this fantastic animated version.

The team at Darth Blender have taken footage from several Marvel animated projects and combined them into one step by step recreation of the Captain Marvel movie trailer, complete with all the audio and vocals from the original.

The new trailer features footage from Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man, Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and a few things from the actual movie trailer, and it all works quite well. We’ve got crashing ships, the Kree, car chases, jets, Ronan, Nick Fury, Coulson, that awesome helmet, and of course a fully powered-up Captain Marvel, and you can view the whole trailer in the video above.

Of course, there’s still no Chewie, but there wasn’t in the original trailer either, so that’s not their fault. C’mon Marvel, we want CHEWIE!

You can view the full credits for the Darth Blender team below, and you can see more of their work on their official YouTube page.

Darth Blender team:

Editor – Fabrício Carvalho.

Screenplay – Eduardo Calvet.

Producer – Felipe Haurelhuk.

Subtitles & Social Media – Fabrício Carvalho.

Locution – Rubens Macedo.

CG & VFX – Alexandre Perrotta.

As for Captain Marvel, you can see more of our coverage right here. If you’re on the hunt for more animation goodness, Captain Marvel will be showing up in the upcoming Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors movie, which will premiere on the Disney Channel and Disney XD on September 30th at 10:00 pm.

The Captain Marvel film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.