Captain Marvel Commentary Reveals Twist Spoiler Hidden in Plain Sight

Captain Marvel subverted fans’ expectations by making the Skrulls a war-torn nation of refugees instead of an empire. The revelation that Yon-Rogg, not a Skrull, killed Carol Danvers’s mentor, Mar-Vell, punctuated the revelation. The film is now available on home media with a commentary track from directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. On the track, the directors point out a clue early on the in the film that many fans missed.

During Starforce’s mission to Torfa early in the film, Talos captures Carol. Aboard his ship, Talos and the other Skrulls use a device to peer into her mind and search her memories. A close examination reveals that the image of the Skrull Carol believes killed Mar-Vell changes. The Skrull’s head and pointed ears become more human. Or more Kree.

“If you look at it there’s just a touch of a humanoid form in that Skrull,” Fleck notes in the commentary. Boden adds, “The ears disappear for just a second.” Fleck concludes, “Her memories are starting to get really confused.”

This is the result of Carol’s true memories fighting to come to the surface. It was her Starforce leader and mentor Yon-Rogg who killed Mar-Vell, not a Skrull. It was also Yon-Rogg who took Carol from Earth and brought her back to the Kree Empire.

Boden and Fleck co-wrote the film’s script with contributions from Geneva Robertson-Dworet. The story borrows elements from Roy Thomas’s “Kree-Skrull War” storyline that ran in the Avengers comic book.

Brie Larson stars as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel. The film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law. It’s the studio’s first film headlined by a woman and first to have a female director.

Captain Marvel has earned over $1.1 billion worldwide, making it the first female-led superhero movie to cross the $1 billion mark. It is the second-highest grossing film of 2019 so far, behind Avengers: Endgame.

Captain Marvel is now available on home media. Brie Larson returns as Captain Marvel in Avengers: Endgame, now playing in theaters. The next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: Far From Home, opens in theaters on July 2nd.