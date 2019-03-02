‘Captain Marvel’ Unveils Featurette Packed With New Scenes

Watch this behind-the-scenes look at the cast of Marvel Studios’ #CaptainMarvel. In theaters March 8, get tickets now: //t.co/5ULr8X4lZx pic.twitter.com/S8IELYnTRJ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2019

Just a week before it premieres in theaters, Marvel Studios unveiled a brand new featurette for the upcoming epic Captain Marvel.

The clip includes some brand new footage from Carol Danvers’ big debut, showing brief interviews with Brie Larson, Gemma Chan, Annette Benning, and more, as well as comments from Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. Take a look in the video player above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Excitement for Captain Marvel is mounting, and the pressure is on Larson. Captain Marvel is being billed as one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Larson will be making a major entrance later in the year for Avengers: Endgame.

The actress spoke with ComicBook.com and addressed the challenge of meeting expectations.

“It was great. A lot of those actors I’ve known for a while so it was great,” Larson said of her time filming Avengers: Endgame scenes. “It was like my first real introduction so I was able to ask stupid questions and feel like I was joining this giant family. It felt weird [at the Marvel 10th Anniversary photo shoot] like ‘I’m doing this by myself!’ and luckily I had Sam with me who I’ve done two films with previously so I knew I had a pal going into it. But it felt scary being off on my own doing this thing for the first time.”

Of course, the character will help even the odds in the fight against Thanos, but the Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo is up for the challenge.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” Russo said. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres on April 26th, but fans can see Captain Marvel‘s big debut next week on March 8th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!