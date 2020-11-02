WandaVision: Cardi B Puts a Hex on Halloween With Amazing Scarlet Witch Costume

✖

Cardi B is ready for WandaVision and put a hex on Halloween with her amazing Scarlet Witch costume. As one of the most popular artists in Hip-Hop right now, Instagram on the big night was key. However, the reigning queen of the genre got a last start to showing her fans what she came up with. Cardi wrote, “I’m sooo late but I woke up so tired and K had me busy....anyways SCARLETT WITCH.” Earlier in the night, she knocked a lot of social media’s socks off with her Medusa cosplay. That was very involved and must have required a lot of effort from an entire team. The Scarlet Witch look is still stunning but probably didn’t require the same raw manpower. It’s also very interesting that Cardi would pick the WandaVision star for her look with the wild vibe of the series. She’s just waiting on it to hit Disney+ like the rest of us.

With the series fast approaching, Cardi isn’t the only lady living out her dreams when it comes to Scarlet Witch. Teyonah Parris is making her MCU debut as Monica Rameau in WandaVision. She told The Undefeated how it feels to be a Black superhero.

“This has been a childhood dream. To be a Marvel superhero. I can even remember, I’ve always said that, ‘I want to be a superhero.’ Then, when the MCU opened up, I think I was in college. It was like I want to be a Marvel superhero,” she told the publication. “I went to see Iron Man, and seeing women in those movies kick a**. I watched those movies and said, ‘I want to do that.’”

Parris continued, “I didn’t know how or why because Black women are not afforded that opportunity. Most of the women I was watching weren’t Black. I was like sure, whatever that’s not going to happen. And then it happened. When I tell you that it wasn’t on my radar at that moment…I’m so happy to be a part of this universe. And to be Monica Rambeau, she’s such a badass in the comics. I just can’t believe that this is happening. This is full-on action movie, mixed with sitcoms, it’s wild. It’s wild. I think people will be very excited.”

What do you think of Cardi’s Scarlet Witch costume? Let us know down in the comments!