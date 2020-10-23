WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Cancels Convention Appearance as Filming Continues for Disney+ Series

✖

Marvel fans have been deprived of new MCU content all year, but it looks like that's going to change before we hit 2021. We are expecting to see WandaVision premiere on Disney+ sometime before the year is over. The show is set to see the return of Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision, but it sounds like they have not quite finished production. Armageddon Expo, a con in New Zealand, announced today that Olsen was no longer able to attend due to WandaVision filming conflicts.

"Unfortunately due to last-minute scheduling changes for WandaVision filming, Elizabeth Olsen won’t be appearing at #AUCKGEDDON this year," @Armageddonexpo tweeted. "HOWEVER we have lined up another amazing celebrity guest to do a virtual panel, so keep your eyes peeled for an announcement this morning!" You can check out the tweet below:

Earlier this month, fans caught a glimpse of some WandaVision set photos, which featured some fun '60s and '70s looks from the cast. You can check out the images here.

WandaVision will chronicle the adventures of Wanda and Vision in a series that will blend the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wanda and Vision begin to suspect that not everything is as it seems. In addition to Olsen and Bettany, the series stars Kat Dennings, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, and Kathryn Hahn.

"I’m just so excited for fans because if they know anything about the Scarlet Witch in the comics, I think this show will just get them so excited,” Olsen teased earlier this year. “This show will explore why she’s known as Scarlet Witch and how she is Scarlet Witch as opposed to Wanda. We’ve always referred to her as Wanda in our films, so it’s an exciting opportunity."

Disney+ recently pushed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to 2021 but promised WandaVision would be arriving on the streaming service in 2020.