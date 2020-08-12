Star Wars Fan Edits Cardi B Sound Effects Into Iconic Scenes With Bizarre Results

✖

Star Wars is undoubtedly one of the biggest fictional worlds in all of pop culture, with decades of expansive lore for fans to fall in love with. As the Star Wars fandom has only grown and evolved, there have been a slew of different tributes to the galaxy far far away, ranging from entire feature films to smaller fan-made tributes. One of the newest - and most buzzworthy - entries in the latter category has gone viral, and for a good reason. In May of this year, Twitter user @OmarVillegasLA shared a video, in which he edits together moments from Disney's Star Wars films with various sound effects from beloved rapper and actress Cardi B. The video has gone viral in the months since, with a recent repost of the video earning 1.7 million views on twitter.

If Cardi B Did The Sound Effects For Star Wars - Episode II pic.twitter.com/a2SF98mrfC — Omar Villegas (@OmarVillegasLA) May 4, 2020

This isn't the second time that Villegas has mashed up Cardi B and Star Wars, with an initial video of her supplying sound effects for the original trilogy going viral in 2018. But this second installment of the series might be the best yet -- especially once The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda gets involved.

The Star Wars franchise is currently at an interesting impasse following the release of The Rise of Skywalker, with the live-action extensions of the franchise set to expand to both movies and TV.

"It's not as though we have nothing to dip into, but all it is, really, are road posts, pointing us in a direction," Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy explained in late 2019. "You don’t spend a lot of time defining what it is that George intimates in this mythology. You tell stories about people, and you take the mythology and apply it to their conflict."

While the next Star Wars film has been delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the franchise is still set to have new entries in the form of multiple Disney+ shows. The second season of The Mandalorian is still set to debut later this year, and additional TV shows following Diego Luna's Cassian Andor and Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi are both confirmed. An additional female-fronted series from Leslye Headland is also in the works.

