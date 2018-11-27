Here Is What Chadwick Boseman Could Look Like as Cyborg

The dreams of alternate realities and actors playing alternate super hero roles continues, with Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman being imagined as Ray Fisher’s from the DC world.

A version of DC Comics’ Elseworlds story is coming the the CW’s Arrow, Flash, and Supergirl shows, mixing up roles for actors and characters such as Stephen Amell playing Barry Allen and Grant Gustin playing Oliver Queen. The shake up for the crossover has inspired graphic designer BossLogic to reimagine several popular actors and their respective super hero roles being swapped with other celebrities and their roles (which can be found all over Comicbook.com’s Marvel and DC sections).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, check out Marvel’s Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman imagined as DC’s Cybog, based on Ray Fisher’s portrayal from Justice League!

The other one most of you guys requested #Quickswitch Cyborg – Black Panther @chadwickboseman @rehsifyar was going go go with War-Machine but this will do for now 😊 #ElseBothworlds Happy #Thanksgiving guys ❤️🙏 and goodnight pic.twitter.com/9ml74AjcGm — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 22, 2018

Boseman has played Black Panther through three films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He made his debut in the role in Captain America: Civil War, went on to play the titular role in Black Panther, and played a key role in Avengers: Infinity War. Boseman is expected to reprise the role in Avengers 4 before coming back for a sequel to Black Panther.

Fisher has played Cyborg in a pair of films in the DC Extended Universe, first appearing in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before fleshing out his role in Justice League. Whether or not he will reprise the role remains unknown, although Warner Bros. has previously expressed plans for a standalone Cyborg movie or possibly having him team up with The Flash in another film.

Do you think Boseman would make a good Cyborg in an Elseworlds universe or in the DC Extended Universe? Share your thoughts in the comment section!

Upcoming films in the DCEU include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 4, 2019, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020. Upcoming Marvel Studios films include Captain Marvel in March 18, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.