Check Out Marvel's Chasm Diorama From Diamond Select Toys (Exclusive)

Diamond Select Toys has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at the latest Ben Reilly collectible: a 10" PVC diorama featuring the former Spider-Man in all his glory as Chasm. Reilly, first introduced in Spider-Man's infamous "Clone Saga" in the 1990s, has returned a few times, usually as Scarlet Spider, but in 2022, he was reinvented as Chasm, with powers shifting away from just being a copy of Spider-Man's and adding some cool perks and an energy aura (which you can see on the toy).

After falling into a pool of "expunging psycho-reactive goo" (who put that there? Why would there be a pool of that?) in The Amazing Spider-Man #93, Reilly came out as Chasm. He's been a villain and an antihero in this identity, getting briefly stuck in limbo before being broken out in an issue released last month.

"I really think that Janine Godbe, a.k.a. Hallows' Eve, was more than overdue for her own adventures," Erica Schultz, who wrote that issue, said earlier this summer in a chat with Popverse. "It's been a real treat to take her from her first solo miniseries to The Amazing Spider-Man annual, and now to another one shot adventure. I hope to be able to write more about her in the future."

You can see the photos and official description and ordering information from Diamond Select Toys below.

Marvel Gallery Comic Chasm PVC Diorama

A Diamond Select Toys release! With a new Spider-Man villain comes a new Marvel Gallery Diorama! Former Spider-Man Ben Reilly has turned on the hero he was cloned from, and has gained new powers from a tragic lab accident. Now, he stalks the rooftops as Chasm, surrounded by shifting energy, in this 10-inch PVC sculpture! Featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications, as well as translucent energy effects that catch the light, this dynamic diorama comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Alterton!

Diorama SRP: $59.99

Shipping Q2 2024

(Photo: Diamond Select Toys)