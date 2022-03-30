Peter Parker and Ben Reilly Fight for Spider-Man Supremacy in New Marvel Preview

The end of the Beyond era is coming up in The Amazing Spider-Man #93, and a preview of the issue features a fight between Peter Parker and his clone Ben Reilly. Spider-Man Beyond kicked off with Peter Parker in the hospital as he recovered from serious injuries in the line of battle. Ben Reilly stepped up to replace Peter, receiving the backing of the Beyond Corporation. Ben received a new Spider-Man costume, a penthouse to live in, and a dedicated team to watch his back in the Daughters of the Dragon (Misty Knight and Colleen Wing). Recent developments have left Ben without his implanted memories of Peter’s childhood, sending him over the edge.

Peter has fully recovered from his injuries and is back in action, as the preview for Amazing Spider-Man #93 by writer Zeb Wells and artist Patrick Gleason finds him inside Beyond headquarters when he’s confronted by Ben. The Spidey clone demands Peter put a busted helmet over his head. Ben then begins to get enraged, stating that the voice in his head that sounds like Peter is gone. The preview ends with Ben Reilly delivering a massive left uppercut to Peter Parker. It’s unknown what Marvel has in store for Ben Reilly going forward, but the publisher has teased that Ben’s time as Spider-Man “may be the beginning of something else…”

Marvel is relaunching Amazing Spider-Man with the new creative team of Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr. in April for the web-slinger’s 60th anniversary. “Spider-Man doesn’t turn sixty every year,” Spider-Man editor Nick Lowe said, “and we are going BIG with this run cramming it with the biggest WTF moments Spidey has ever had. Zeb and JRJR will go down in history as one of the best creative teams ever!”

Written by Zeb Wells and illustrated by Patrick Gleason, Amazing Spider-Man #93 goes on sale March 30th. The solicitation and preview pages are below.

Amazing Spider-Man #93

ZEB WELLS (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A)

Beyond Board: ZEB WELLS, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR, KELLY THOMPSON & PATRICK GLEASON

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS • VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

THE BIG FINALE OF “BEYOND”!!!

SPIDER-MAN VS. SPIDER-MAN! You may surprise yourself with who you’re rooting for.

Don’t miss the conclusion to one of the most surprising Spider-Stories of the past decade.

52 PGS

