Chris Hemsworth to Star in New Film Scripted by ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Director Joe Russo

Thor star Chris Hemsworth will reunite with Avengers: Infinity War director Joe Russo on Netflix kidnap drama Dhaka, Deadline reports. Russo penned the script and produces alongside Anthony Russo for the brothers' AGBO studio.

Hemsworth stars as a man who is "physically brave but an emotional coward," who must "come to terms with his identity and sense of self" as he attempts to liberate a kidnapped Indian boy. The India-set project is steered by first-time director Sam Hargrave, who served as Chris Evans' stunt double in Marvel Studios' first two Captain America movies and stunt coordinator on the Russos-directed Captain America: Civil War and Infinity War.

Also on board as producers are Hemsworth through his Thematic Entertainment and AGBO's Mike Larocca, who produced the studio's upcoming Chadwick Boseman-starring thriller, 17 Bridges, with the Russos. Dhaka comes a week after the brothers solidified their first directorial project to follow the in-the-works Avengers 4 — Cherry, based on the hot-selling book of the same name by first-time author Nico Walker.

With AGBO, the Russos purchased Everything Everywhere All at Once — the latest from Swiss Army Man directors Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, expected to star Awkafina (Ocean's 8) and Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians) — as well as Neanderthal, to be directed by Terry Notary, who performed the on-set motion capture work for both Cull Obsidian and Groot in the Russos' pair of Avengers films.

The duo will also team with the Muschietti siblings, It director Andy and producer Barbara, on Simon Stålenhag sci-fi novel The Electric Slate, and are backing a new series at Amazon Studios that Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles screenwriter Josh Appelbaum and Corin Nemec are eyeing as showrunners.

"I don't know if it is high functioning ADD or what, but having spent the last 10 years as television producers and then making four Marvel movies in six and one-half years, I think we've really honed our efficiency skills and yeah, we've been able to work at a high volume," Russo told Deadline.

The Russo brothers are now at work fine tuning their Infinity War follow up Avengers 4, out May 3, 2019.