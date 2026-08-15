Marvel Fans Have a Wild New Dr. Doom Theory After Doomsday Trailer 2 But It’d Ruin The Movie

A new Avengers: Doomsday trailer premiered at D23 this weekend, and there were two moments that have convinced several Marvel fans that a Doctor Doom theory is true. This trailer showed a lot more about Doctor Doom than the previous trailer, and it included a pair of shots that featured Doctor Doom, one up close and one in a different costume. There is a close-up shot of Doctor Doom’s eyes, which has many people questioning who is under the costume. There was also a moment with Doom being launched out of a building and hitting the ground in a different costume than the one fans believed he was wearing.

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After seeing the new Avengers: Doomsday trailer, fans claimed there were two shots of Doctor Doom that had different eyes behind the mask. Another theory started floating around about there being two costumes, so there were two Doctor Dooms. However, both of those Avengers: Doomsday theories would ruin the movie.

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Fans Believe There Are Two Doctor Dooms

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The trailer showed The Invisible Woman saying that Doctor Doom used to be a kind man, but he lost everything and is now broken. There was a shot of Reed Richards demanding to know if Doom had caused all the destruction around them. Doctor Doom also had a few lines, and the Doom moments have fans convinced that Marvel is swerving the audience. The biggest theory here is that there are two Doctor Dooms in the movie, and Robert Downey Jr.’s version is not the real Doom. The idea is that the main Doctor Doom villain will kill the Downey version, who would actually be a hero.

One X user shared the trailer and mentioned Doctor Doom’s eyes and voice. This caused some commenters to claim there were two Dooms, with Downey being the “fake” one. Others responded in agreement, with the main thought being that Doom’s eyes seemed to change colors in different shots.

Ok I can't be faded here.

Those do NOT look like RDJ's eyes.

That does NOT sound like RDJ. https://t.co/P8qok8Rp0y — Dandro (@DandroCasts) August 15, 2026

However, another X user posted side-by-side comparisons of Doom’s and Downey’s eyes to show they were the same.

Confirmed it's Robert Downey Jr.



His mole got bigger



Endgame Doomsday pic.twitter.com/JTr1hePj6r — kachra seth (@AlwaysKachra1) August 15, 2026

Either way, there are plenty of explanations for the discrepancies. The biggest is that Doctor Doom has what is known as Doombots, and he could have countless Doombots flying around. There have even been rumors that almost all of Doctor Doom’s early Marvel Comics appearances were Doombots and not the real Doctor Doom at all. It makes sense that he would stay safe and send his Doombots out instead of himself. Iron Man did the same thing in the MCU. Even without the evidence that the eyes behind Doom’s mask are Downey’s, there is no reason to think there are two Doctor Dooms.

Marvel Fans Question Second Doctor Doom Costume

Image Courtesy of Marvel

There was also a shot where Doctor Doom was blasted out of a building, and when he hit the ground, he was not wearing the same costume that he was wearing earlier in the movie. One X user posted that it looked like Doom literally changed his armor mid-air during a fall. Many others, though, theorized that this proves there are two different Doctor Dooms because there are two different costumes.

Did DOOM literally change his armor mid-air? 😭 https://t.co/pPsQvgFEVD — ZeMo 2.0 (@ZeMoReturn) August 15, 2026

However, take a close look at the shot, and it is clear what is happening. Doctor Doom changed his costume in mid-air, and this is not a different Doctor Doom. Another X user posted that the black swirling around Doom is exactly what it looked like in the Loki series when Loki was time-slipping. Since Doctor Doom is rumored to steal Loki’s powers to kick off Avengers: Secret Wars, this could easily be Doom time-slipping during the fall and returning with a new costume. The idea here is that Doctor Doom had his regular costume, and then there was the new costume that had magical runes powering him up even more.

In the end, there can’t be two Doctor Dooms, or it would ruin the storyline. The entire idea is that Doctor Doom is a broken man, and he lost everything. It caused him to lash out in the worst ways possible. If there is a good and a bad Doctor Doom, the main villain loses that angle of his story, and it makes him a lesser villain as a result. Many Marvel fans do not want Downey to be a villain, and this is another theory that would explain why he is playing Doctor Doom after years of playing Iron Man in the MCU.