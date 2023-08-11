Chris Hemsworth Turns 40: Elsa Pataky and More Celebrate Marvel Star's Birthday
The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thor, Chris Hemsworth, is officially 40.
Happy Birthday, Chris Hemsworth! The star known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned 40 on August 11th. Hemsworth first played the God of Thunder in Thor back in 2011, and he has since become the only Avenger to get four solo films. Hemsworth is also known for Netflix's Extraction (2020) and Extraction 2 (2023), Star Trek (2009), Cabin in the Woods (2012), Ghostbusters (2016), and more. Today, many people have taken to social media to celebrate Hemsworth's special day, including his wife, Fast Saga star, Elsa Pataky.
"Thank you for all the birthday wishes! Another lap around sun and still goin strong! I can safely say not a single piece of cake made it through the night ? ? ?," Hemsworth shared on Twitter. You can view the actor's birthday post below:
Thank you for all the birthday wishes! Another lap around sun and still goin strong! I can safely say not a single piece of cake made it through the night 🎂 🍰 🧁 pic.twitter.com/3Vu12NiPhr— Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) August 11, 2023
"I've got to be careful how I word that because I have no idea what's happening in the next phase," Hemsworth recently explained when asked about Thor's future. "There's always conversations, like with Extraction. Before anything is official, people are throwing around ideas. But officially, I don't know."
He added, "I don't want to continue to do it until people are so exhausted that they roll their eyes when they see me come on the screen as that character ... If an audience wants to see it, and if there's something that we believe is exciting and fun, then great. I've loved being able to reinvent that character a few times. I don't have the answer yet, but I would love to try and [figure out] how we can do that again and keep it a little unpredictable."
You can check out some birthday posts from Pataky, Hemworth's brother, and the actor's fans below...
Love From Elsa
Luke Hemsworth
Many Great Roles
Happy Birthday to Chris Hemsworth! pic.twitter.com/3S6nZWLcgR— Cinema Connoisseur (@MovieEndorser) August 11, 2023
Don't Forget Star Trek...
Wishing a happy birthday to @chrishemsworth, who played George Kirk, father of James T., in 2009's #StarTrek. He's done pretty well for himself since then, don'tcha think? #Marvel #Avengers #ThorLoverAndThunder pic.twitter.com/RPXpxBlHRC— TrekMovie.com (@TrekMovie) August 11, 2023
...But He'll Always Be Thor To Us
Happy 40th birthday to Chris Hemsworth! 🎂⚡️pic.twitter.com/ooubi6zXnF— Marvel Perfect Gifs & Clips (@MCUPerfectGifs) August 11, 2023
Chris Evans Fans Sharing The Love
Happy birthday to @chrishemsworth, my other favourite Chris. Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth always make you laugh when they are together pic.twitter.com/5Kt30BSop1— Chris Evans fan page UK 🇬🇧 (@chrisevansfanuk) August 11, 2023
Ah, Memories!
happy birthday chris hemsworth pic.twitter.com/sg03SQaJwQ— dilf posts (@dilfshub) August 11, 2023
We Love a Fan Cam
happy birthday chris hemsworth <3 pic.twitter.com/G6n0XYq3fU— ↯ CHRIS DAY !! (@hemswrld) August 11, 2023
What's Your Favorite Thor Movie?
Happy birthday to Chris Hemsworth who turns 40 today! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/tqf1MciUgh— MCU Report (@MCUReport) August 11, 2023
Tell us your favorite Chris Hemsworth performance in the comments!