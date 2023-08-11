Chris Hemsworth Turns 40: Elsa Pataky and More Celebrate Marvel Star's Birthday

Happy Birthday, Chris Hemsworth! The star known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned 40 on August 11th. Hemsworth first played the God of Thunder in Thor back in 2011, and he has since become the only Avenger to get four solo films. Hemsworth is also known for Netflix's Extraction (2020) and Extraction 2 (2023), Star Trek (2009), Cabin in the Woods (2012), Ghostbusters (2016), and more. Today, many people have taken to social media to celebrate Hemsworth's special day, including his wife, Fast Saga star, Elsa Pataky.

"Thank you for all the birthday wishes! Another lap around sun and still goin strong! I can safely say not a single piece of cake made it through the night ? ? ?," Hemsworth shared on Twitter. You can view the actor's birthday post below:

"I've got to be careful how I word that because I have no idea what's happening in the next phase," Hemsworth recently explained when asked about Thor's future. "There's always conversations, like with Extraction. Before anything is official, people are throwing around ideas. But officially, I don't know."

He added, "I don't want to continue to do it until people are so exhausted that they roll their eyes when they see me come on the screen as that character ... If an audience wants to see it, and if there's something that we believe is exciting and fun, then great. I've loved being able to reinvent that character a few times. I don't have the answer yet, but I would love to try and [figure out] how we can do that again and keep it a little unpredictable."

