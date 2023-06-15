Marvel's Chris Hemsworth Unsure About Thor Future, "I Don't Have the Answer Yet"

Chris Hemsworth first played Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Thor was released in 2011, and he's the only member of the Avengers to get four standalone movies. The actor has gone on to star in Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, and Thor: Love and Thunder in addition to various Avengers films. The fourth installment left room for more stories for the God of Thunder, but Hemsworth isn't sure what his future with the franchise holds. While chatting with Entertainment Weekly about his new Netflix film, Extraction 2, Hemsworth was asked about the future of Thor.

"I've got to be careful how I word that because I have no idea what's happening in the next phase," Hemsworth explained. "There's always conversations, like with Extraction. Before anything is official, people are throwing around ideas. But officially, I don't know."

He added, "I don't want to continue to do it until people are so exhausted that they roll their eyes when they see me come on the screen as that character ... If an audience wants to see it, and if there's something that we believe is exciting and fun, then great. I've loved being able to reinvent that character a few times. I don't have the answer yet, but I would love to try and [figure out] how we can do that again and keep it a little unpredictable."

Chris Hemsworth on Thor: Love and Thunder's Weak Reviews:

Thor: Love and Thunder ended up with a 63% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. For comparison, the original Thor earned 77%, Thor: The Dark World earned 66%, and Thor: Ragnarok earned 93%. Speaking to GQ, Hemsworth opened up about Thor: Love and Thunder's reception, saying that even his children's friends criticized the movie to his face.

"It's a bunch of eight-year-olds critiquing my film," Hemsworth said. "'We thought this one had too much humor, the action was cool but the VFX weren't as good.' I cringe and laugh equally at it. I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly. It's always hard being in the center of it and having any real perspective… I love the process, it's always a ride. But you just don't know how people are going to respond."

Would you like to see Chris Hemsworth play Thor again? If so, should it be in another Thor standalone movie or in something else? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!