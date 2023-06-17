Extraction 3 Confirmed by Chris Hemsworth at Netflix's TUDUM

Netflix's TUDUM kicked off with a special announcement from Extraction 2 team including star Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave. The duo confirmed that a third film in the action-thriller franchise is officially happening, something that viewers who have already watched Extraction 2 probably could have guessed.

"I want to thank all of you sincerely from the bottom of my heart, the fans and the support for the first film. We wouldn't be here without you. So thank you, thank you so much," Hemsworth said live on stage. "I know we've only jkust release extgraction 2, but is anyone interested in seeing more of Tyler Rake in teh future? Well guess wha,t because between us, between us friends, we're already talking about Extraction 3 thanks to the response."

Hemsworth returned in Extraction 2 as his unkillable special-ops character Tyler Rake, an Australian black ops mercenary. Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, Nik Khan, one of Tyler's partners. Other Extraction 2 cast members include Adam Bessa as Yaz Kahn, Olga Kurylenko as Mia, Daniel Bernhardt as Konstantin, and Tinatin Dalakishvili as Ketevan.

Netflix describes Extraction 2 as follows:"After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held."

As of this writing, Extraction 2 is clearly already seen as a better movie than the predecessor. On Rotten Tomatoes the 2020 original managed a 67% approvla rating, while Extraction 2 is currently sitting at a 74% approval rating. Even the critical consensus for the movie reads: "Bigger, bolder, and in some respects even better."

Hemsworth and Joe Russo previously collaborated with director Sam Hargrave on the Marvel Studios movies Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, where he served as Stunt Coordinator. The first Extraction marked his directorial debut, moving on to the sequel after that became one of the biggest Netflix movies ever.

Extraction 2 is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall and Sam Hargrave, with Jake Aust, Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely as executive producers.