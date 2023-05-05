Chris Pratt Uses Four Words To Describe Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 In Three Words

✖

Chris Pratt was asked to describe the story of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 in just three words - but he could only narrow his thoughts down to four words: "James Gunn is back!" Pratt was given the Guardians of the Galaxy three-word challenge during an interview to promote his other big sci-fi movie franchise, Amazon's The Tomorrow War. Given the history of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise the last few years, Chris Pratt could be packing a lot of deeper meaning and emotion in the statement that "James Gunn is back." But just taking things on a surface level, that's an encouraging endorsement of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 from Chris Pratt!

Disney fired James Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy in 2018, after old tweets Gunn had posted upwards of a decade before were collected in re-posted on social media, in an attempt to paint Gunn in a bad light. The firing became something of a cultural lightning rod about the boundaries and merits of "Cancel Culture," and caused a massive backlash form fans of James Gunn and the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Chris Pratt stood behind Gunn during that time - as did Pratt's co-stars like Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista, the latter of whom has been the most outspoken about how Disney handled the situation - even after Disney rehired Gunn in early 2019. It's that very situation that has pushed Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 so far back.

On that front, fans also got the update from Pratt that Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3's shooting schedule is looking like it will run from late this year to spring of next year (November - April). During a conversation on Twitter about Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 banter between Rocket Raccoon and Ego, Gunn let fans know he's already drawing the storyboards for Guardians of the Galaxy 3:

"It actually made me laugh every time Kurt [Russell] said it, as did Rocket sadly touching his face afterwards, wondering if it really is shaped like a triangle. As I’m drawing storyboards right this moment for Vol 3, a tedious task, it’s good to be reminded of these enjoyable moments."

Early this year, James Gunn let fans know that he's already completed the Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 soundtrack: "Soundtrack is finished. Movie starts shooting end of year," so that's in the bag, at least. But there is one song that Gunn says we won't see on the next soundtrack: “A thousand people have told me they want 'Dancing in the Moonlight' in a Guardians movie & it seems hackneyed to me so it’s not gonna happen."

via: Variety