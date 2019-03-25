‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’: Disney Reportedly Rehires James Gunn

Months and months after being fired for decade-old inappropriate tweets, Disney has reportedly reversed its decision regarding Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. On Friday afternoon, it was revealed that the House of Mouse and Marvel Studios had changed their minds and brought Gunn back to direct Guardians of the Galaxy 3 after all.

Deadline broke the news, saying that the decision was actually made months ago following conversations between Disney and executives at Marvel.

According to the report, Walt Disney Studios president Alan Horn, who had a hand in Gunn’s initial firing last summer, met with the director several times after he was removed from the position. Horn was persuaded to change his mind after seeing Gunn’s public apology and his subsequent handling of the situation. Gunn’s case was probably also helped by his cast and peers, who were all vocal online and in interviews defending the director.

Gunn had already completed his script for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has long been adamant that the film would use what Gunn wrote. Plenty of other directors were the subject of rumors, suggesting that Marvel was looking to replace Gunn rather quickly. However, that clearly wasn’t the case.

The only complicated part of this entire situation is Gunn’s involvement with Warner Bros. and DC. After being let go from Marvel, Gunn signed on to write and direct Suicide Squad 2. Production on the film is set to begin this year, and Marvel has agreed to let Gunn complete his work on the DC project before returning to the Guardians franchise.

What do you think of Disney’s decision? Are you looking forward to seeing James Gunn back in the director’s chair for Guardians 3? Let us know in the comments!

