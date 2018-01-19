Marvel’s ‘Cloak & Dagger’ Gets Series Premiere Date at Freeform

Marvel’s newest series, Cloak & Dagger, has finally been given an official premiere date!

During Thursday’s Freeform Summit, the network announced that Cloak & Dagger would be making its television debut on over the course of a two-night event. The first hour will air at 8pm ET on June 7, while the second will air at the same time the following night, June 8. This will make Freeform’s new series the fifth show inspired by Marvel Comics to air in 2018, following Runaways on Hulu, Legion on FX, Jessica Jones on Netflix and The Gifted on FOX.

As announced back in October, Cloak & Dagger will be part of Freeform’s Thursday night line-up going forward. The series is part of an all-new slate for Freeform that includes the black-ish spin-off series, grown-ish, and the Lonely Island-produced romantic comedy, Alone Together. Both of these series air on Freeform on Wednesday nights.

Cloak & Dagger follows the story of two teenagers from different backgrounds who find themselves in danger, and with brand new superpowers. While learning their place in the world, the duo is also tasked with navigating the love forming between them.

Aubrey Joseph and Olivia Holt star as Cloak and Dagger, respectively. The series also features J.D. Evermore, Miles Mussenden, Andrea Roth, James Saito and Gloria Reuben.

The characters first appeared in 1982, in issue #64 of Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man. After a few appearances in Spider-Man comics, the duo went on to appear in the popular Marvel Knights series, and even landed two solo books based on their adventures.

