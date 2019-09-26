Could Kevin Feige Leave Marvel Studios in Phase 4 for Star Wars?

Fans of the Star Wars universe got some wild, unexpected news on Wednesday night when it was reported that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will be developing a new film set in the beloved franchise. Given Feige’s massive success with Marvel Studios and Disney’s ownership of both properties it’s an idea that sounds practically perfect. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is wildly successful, building stories out of a vast and complex universe of characters. It wouldn’t be difficult to imagine Feige working the same magic with Star Wars, but building a successful film is no easy task. It’s a process that requires a significant investment of time among other things and it prompts the question: could Feige leave Marvel Studios for Star Wars?

Walt Disney Studios co-chairman Alan Horn told The Hollywood Reporter that Lucasfilm‘s Kathleen Kennedy “is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together.” The report also goes on to note that there are no plans for Kennedy to leave Lucasfilm and it doesn’t mention any plans that Feige could be leaving Marvel Studios. That said, if Feige were going to transition away from Marvel Studios for Lucasfilm, not only would this Star Wars project offer the opportunity, but with Marvel Studios heading into Phase 4, the timing would be right.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How so? Well, Phase Four is already in progress. Marvel announced their Phase Four slate at San Diego Comic-Con back in July with Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder all coming up. Of those films, Black Widow and The Eternals are filming while the others are in pre-production with Thor: Love and Thunder set to hit theaters November 5, 2021. While there are countless tasks involved with those projects, most of them have directors attached, writers involved. The plan is set. Feige could use this situation to step away and towards Lucasfilm. The next phase is set and while there’s likely been some work on a potential Phase Five — Black Panther 2 and Blade have already been discussed for some future phase — it’s likely early enough in the process that he could move on with relative ease.

Feige leaving Marvel Studios for Star Wars could also be seen as good timing for Lucasfilm as well. Star Wars has faltered a bit recently, with Solo under performing in theaters while Disney’s theme park attraction Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge hasn’t quite had the attendance that perhaps Disney had hoped. Lucasfilm might welcome Feige’s very proven track record of success to help turn the tide for the franchise.

Even if Feige doesn’t leave Marvel Studios, it’s still an exciting time for Star Wars fans and it will very interesting to see how it all plays out.

What do you think? Let us know if you think Feige will leave Marvel Studios or not in the comments below.