Daredevil: Born Again Teases Fan-Favorite Character

Daredevil: Born Again keeps making headlines as production is underway (again) in NYC. The latest round of potential Easter egg spoilers comes in the form of some set design art that could spoil the presence of a Marvel character we haven't yet seen in live-action...

They’re filming daredevil on the street I live on pic.twitter.com/Lewem3V2Ps — Finn (@WingFinn48) January 26, 2024

One corner of the NYC set for Daredevil: Born Again features a mural of Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) – one that depicts his two-faced nature, with Fisk's image appearing as two halves, a white-suited man and a black-suited man. The white suit has the skyline of NYC drawn into his silhouette, while the dark suit has flames erupting in his silhouette.

The mural of Kingpin has the artist's signature signed on the bottom corner – and it is "Muse."

Who Is Marvel's Muse?

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Muse is one of the most disturbing villains from modern Marvel Comics. First appearing in the 2016 Daredevil comics story arc "Dark Art," Muse is a serial killer artist who planned shocking mass murders, abductions, and torture as a means of creating his "art." Daredevil became aware of Muse when the killer targeted the vigilante Blindspot, unveiling a warehouse "mural" made from the blood of over 100 different abduction victims listed as missing persons. Muse graduated to murdering six Inhumans and grotesquely posing their bodies. That murder attracted Matt Murdock (as the assistant district attorney) and led to Daredevil and Blindspot having the track and catch the killer before he could kill some high-ranking public officials and/or the vigilantes.

In the comics, Muse stayed behind bars until he was provoked by a game-changing political milestone: the election of "Mayor" Wilson Fisk. The Mayor Fisk story arc of Daredevil (which the Born Again TV series will be based on) saw Muse make a bloody escape from an Inhuman prison, and take on a new artistic passion project. Inspired by all the Marvel heroes still operating despite Mayor Fisk's Anti-Vigilante law, Muse defaced iconic landmarks around Manhattan and re-branded them with artistic odes to the heroes. It was, ironically enough, while painting a Punisher mural that Muse was discovered by police officers whom he subsequently killed. Fisk turned the tables by framing Punisher for Muse's crime, furthering his own anti-hero agenda in the process.

How Does Muse Fit Into MCU's Daredevil: Born Again?

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

From the set images it's clear that Muse will factor into Daredevil: Born Again's Mayor Fisk storyline pretty much the same way he did in the comics: making subversive artwork.

The Kingping mural is clearly a means of reminding the public that Fisk is something much darker than his public persona would have you believe. It will interesting to see if Born Again makes Muse an actual character in the show, or simply an Easter egg that fans of Charles Soule and Ron Garney's comic run will appreciate.

If Muse is a full-fledged character in the MCU, it will also be interesting to see how dark Daredevil: Born Again goes with his killing and "art." We already know that Netflix's Daredevil Season 3 villain Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) is returning for Born Again and his was a pretty dark version of the Marvel assassin. So getting a proper take on Muse isn't out of the question.

Daredevil: Born Again is now filming.