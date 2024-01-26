Daredevil: Born Again Set Photos Confirm Return of Karen Page and Foggy Nelson

Daredevil: Born Again is back in production after some big changes were made behind the scenes. Marvel Studios fired the show's writers and directors towards the end of last year in order to take the reboot in a different direction. Originally, the show's plan was to be set in a different timeline from Netflix's Daredevil. However, once the Defendersverse was added to the main MCU timeline on Disney+, fans started to wonder if that was no longer the case. Recently, there have been rumors that Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll would be returning as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page. While a new set photo confirms the characters are back, Henson and Woll haven't been spotted yet.

The new set photo features a "Nelson, Murdock & Page" sign, which means Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) won't be doing his day job alone. You can view the photo in the post below:

Nelson, Murdock & Page spotted on the set of #DaredevilBornAgain pic.twitter.com/IDXBgXuqQl — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) January 26, 2024

Marvel Producer Confirms Daredevil Is Canon:

Brad Winderbaum recently spoke with Screen Rant and confirmed Daredevil is part of the MCU's "Sacred Timeline."

"I can say that up until this point, we've been a little bit cagey about what's Sacred Timeline, what's not Sacred Timeline. That was born of, frankly, a period at the studio where we were like, 'We have to stick the landing with the vendors.' It was another part of the company developing the Netflix stuff. We were aware of what they were doing, they were aware of what we were doing, but there was a lot to balance anyway," Winderbaum shared.

"But now that some time has passed; now that we see actually how well integrated the stories are, I think that I personally, Brad Winderbaum, would be confident in saying [Daredevil] is part of the Sacred Timeline."

Who Is Returning For Daredevil: Born Again?

In addition to Charlie Cox as the titular hero, Daredevil: Born Again will also see the return of Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. This month, both actors also returned for Marvel Studio's Echo. In addition to Woll and Henson's rumored return, it's also been confirmed that Jon Bernthal will be back as Frank Castle/The Punisher in addition to Wilson Bethel as Bullseye.

"We're pretty excited. These scripts are great. We've got two great directors," D'Onofrio recently told ComicBook.com. "Charlie [Cox] and I, we talk. We speak every day and are working on stuff every day. I feel like I am excited, like when you're about to start a new job that you know is going to be tons of work. You know, so you're like, super excited, and like, 'Oh here we go. Here we go.'"

Stay tuned for more updates about Daredevil: Born Again.