Daredevil's Vincent D'Onofrio Says He's Read Virtually All of Kingpin's Comics Library

The characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are some of the most well-known roles in all of pop culture, with the likes of Spider-Man, Iron Man, Daredevil, and Kingpin having decades of source material to pull from. When it comes to some of the actors that play those roles, the comics that make up the character's source material is often studied extensively. Case in point, Vincent D'Onofrio recently told us he's read through virtually all of Kingpin's comics history.

"I've seen everything that involved Fisk that's up to this point. I mean, there's some of the new runs, the Kingpin runs that I haven't looked at yet, but as far as everything, any canon that connects Fisk I've read," D'Onofrio said in support of our upcoming Creators on Creators episodefeaturing he and Echo creator David Mack. All the runs, all the issues, and everything. And so I knew about Maya Lopez's story.

He added, "The [Frank Miller] runs were always very exciting for me. And I found early on before I met David, I found some of his stuff and the first couple of paintings that he did of Fisk were really, really truly inspiring. I didn't get to tell him that for a while, but eventually, I did get to tell him, and then he was just super helpful with turning me onto maybe stuff that I didn't have or anything that he offered his help."

D'Onofrio's comments mirror those of his Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox, who once told us he started Daredevil's comics canon when he larned he was returning to the MCU.

"And it's funny, I'm rereading the Joe Quesada, Kevin Smith, the Guardian Devil from '98. And it's funny, I haven't read it since I read it before we started shooting the show. And it's funny reading it now, I'm recognizing so many moments that we kind of took," he told us in 2022. "Because right at the beginning of that series, there is a confessional that is almost how we started our show. And at the time I hadn't read it enough to put the two together, but like he's in a confessional basically saying similar lines to what I said in that booth at the beginning of episode one, season one. So it's really fun to reread it and to be able to kind of identify little moments that were kind of little Easter eggs, the ones I was unaware of at the time."

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo debuted exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.