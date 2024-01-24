Is Daredevil: Born Again Bringing Back Elektra?

Daredevil: Born Again is going to be packed full of familiar faces. A few summers ago, it was revealed the show would feature the return of Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio as Daredevil and Kingpin, respectively. After some creative switches over the past few months, it's been revealed that Frank Castle/The Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) would be returning as well; combine that with the fact it was revealed Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) is also returning, and most of the most popular characters from the first three seasons of Daredevil will be back. With so many characters returning to Daredevil: Born Again, one must ask the question—is Elodie Yung's Elektra also set to return?

Now that Marvel Studios is adapting comics of Marvel Comics' most recent releases, it seems it's only a matter of time before Elektra will be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper, given she's the one currently donning the Daredevil mantle in the Marvel source material. As it stands now, Elektra seemingly died in an off-screen explosion at the end of The Defenders, so if there's one thing for certain, it's totally plausible she managed to escape. After all, Daredevil managed to escape to end up starring in a third season of his own show.

Furthermore, Yung herself has said she'd "love to" return to the role, one that's since become a hit with fans around the world.

"Oh my God, I would love to. Especially since they've adjusted my costume," Yung said about a return during a Fandom Spotlite virtual Wizard World panel in 2020. "I would love to. Let me tell you, I love this character because she's so complex and broken."

"She's got a lot of villain in her, and that I can relate to, and also a lot of good. It's such an amazing character," she continued. "I would love for Marvel to bring her back."

