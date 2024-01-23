Is Daredevil: Born Again Recasting Vanessa Fisk?

Principal photography on Daredevil: Born Again is underway once again, having taken the better part of the last year off because of the two Hollywood strikes that brought work to a halt. In the time the cameras were put on ice, Marvel Studios executives decided to put the show through a creative overhaul, hiring a new showrunner and tasking Moon Knight helmers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead with directing the series. The show's also now picking up the pieces from the previous three seasons of Daredevil, which are now in the Sacred Timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so we've got to ask the question—has Vanessa Fisk been recast once again?

When the actors of Daredevil: Born Again, it was widely rumored Sandrine Holt was set to play the role of Kingpin's wife Vanessa, taking over a role previously played by Ayelet Zurer, who appeared in the Netflix Daredevil series in two seasons. It's unclear why Zurer wasn't initially cast in the role, but most issues should have resolved by now. If Marvel Studios was wanting the series to be a fresh start and considered non-canon, that's fixed by the fact Marvel Studios executives have confirmed the show's new MCU continuity. If the role was recast because of scheduling conflicts, that should have also resolved given the strikes have shifted all sorts of schedules around.

Either way, Vanessa is likely set be a big part of Kingpin's (Vincent D'Onofrio) story moving forward; that much comes from the Daredevil: Born Again star himself.

"I don't see why he has to just be in one situation. Part of the storytelling in Echo is that his reach has gotten further. He's gone from just controlling Hell's Kitchen and certain stuff coming in from the ports of Manhattan, and the veins of his business are running wider across the country and I think eventually across the world," D'Onofrio told us earlier this month.

He added, "So I think he is sort of in every place. I think that that's the way I see it. I see it as Vanessa and him being quite powerful. And so I think I really do mean everywhere. I love the fact that [Marvel Studios executive Brad Winderbaum compared Kingpin to Thanos], by the way, because I didn't know that he said that until you told me and that means that there's lots of jobs to come. That's a good thing."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ at some point in 2025.