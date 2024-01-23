Wilson Bethel's Bullseye Returning for Daredevil: Born Again (Exclusive)

Bullseye is back. ComicBook.com can report Wilson Bethel's Benjamin Poindexter, a fan-favorite from the third season of Netflix's Daredevil, is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the events of Daredevil: Born Again. While it's unclear how extensive his role will be, Bethel's beloved Bullseye will, in fact, appear. Marvel did not respond to comment.

Born Again, one of the few Marvel Studios projects that shut down principal photography because of last year's labor strikes, recently picked filming back up ahead of its presumed 2025 release. While shut down, Marvel Studios put the show into a creative overhaul, which resulted in a sizable shakeup to the show's release plans. Not only was the show's episode order shortened, but the series got a new showrunner in The Punisher's Dario Scarpadene. Moon Knight and Loki Season 2 helmers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are now directing the remaining episodes to film. It's expected a new pilot will be filmed, and the show will keep the five or six episodes it's already filmed. Instead of the original 18-episode order, fans should be able to expect something in the range of what the show's original 13-episode seasons looked like on Netflix.

What Is Daredevil: Born Again About?

Daredevil: Born Again will follow the latest battle between Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). New cast members for the series will include Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, and Margarita Levieva. Jon Bernthal will also return in his previous role of Frank Castle / The Punisher.

"I think it's definitely a new show. It's not the Netflix show. It's definitely a new show," D'Onofrio told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "I mean, all I can say is that Charlie [Cox] and I are not bored. We are having a great time. We have a great cast, and I think everybody else is having a great time, too. Charlie's one of my favorite people, and I know that he comes here every day ready to knock it out of the park and you know how I am, I'm totally into this part, so I'm there for the same reason."

"We're really just delivering. It's a lot of work. Charlie's amazing because he has to do all the stunts and stuff, so he's in constant training and learning different things," D'Onofrio added. "But the scenes are great. I'm trying to skirt around specifics, but I can only say that it is a different show and it feels like a different show."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ next year.