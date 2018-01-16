‘Daredevil’ Cinematographer Headed To ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Sequel

Marvel is keeping it in the family for the crew of Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s sequel by pulling Matthew Lloyd, Daredevil‘s director of photography, to the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel.

Lloyd headed up the camera work on Daredevil‘s first season for Netflix, The Defenders, and the re-shoots of Thor: Ragnarok. The film is expected to be the first in line behind the fourth Avengers film slated for release in May of 2019.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel will bring back cast members Tom Holland, Jacob Battalon, and Zendaya while Jon Watts will return to direct the franchise’s next installment. Watts and Lloyd worked together on 2016’s Cop Car. First, Holland will appear as Peter Parker in Avengers: Infinity War as he finally joins his pal Tony Stark on a cosmic adventure to save the planet.

Lloyd has an impressive resume beyond the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He worked as a cinematographer on the most recent Power Rangers film, Project Almanac, and a long list of short films. He also was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for his work on Fargo‘s first season.

A trip to Berlin is rumored for the sequel’s production, though most of the film will likely come together in Atlanta, Georgia. Production is expected to begin at the end of May for a summer of 2019 release.

Before Spider-Man: Homecoming arrives, “an unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making” will span “the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe,” in the form of Avengers: Infinity War according to the film’s new synopsis. It promises to be “the deadliest showdown of all time as “the Avengers and their Super Hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.” Such devastation will likely have a major impact on the next time Peter Parker comes to the big screen.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16th, followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th and Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel arrives on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.