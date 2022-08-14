Daredevil Fan Poster Teases the MCU's Street-Level Future

At San Diego Comic-Con earlier this summer, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed the existence of three distinct parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—a supernatural arm led in part by Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, a cosmic branch with the likes of The Marvels and Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and last but not least, a street-level sector led by Daredevil and Spider-Man.

One dedicated Daredevil fan has taken it upon themselves to plan out the future of the MCU's street-level world using Daredevil: Born Again as its base. Prominently featuring Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear on the fan poster, Instagammer @agtdesign adds The Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) to the mix as well in one awesome tease of what could come from the live-action franchise. See the fan teaser below.

Before we get to Born Again, however, Daredevil will appear in Disney+'s She-Hulk, where writer Jessica Gao has said the character will have a lighter tone than that of his Netflix series.

"Charlie (Cox) is so wonderful. He's so game to do whatever, and he's such a wonderful actor, and a wonderful human being," Gao told The Direct earlier this month. "What was so fun about bringing him and Daredevil into our world is that people have already seen a Daredevil who is very dramatic, little bit on the heavy side, very dark, brooding. And it was so fun to be able to do-and we do this with every character cameo from the MCU-is we take them from the environment that you know them from, which is a much more dramatic and action-oriented role, much more on the serious side, and we bring them into our world and they get to play in the tone of She-Hulk. And they got to explore and we get to see a lighter side of that character."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

